TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NYSE:TKO opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

