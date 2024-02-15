TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells C$3,234,636.08 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08.

TMX Group Stock Performance

X stock opened at C$34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.46. TMX Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$26.09 and a 12-month high of C$34.77.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

