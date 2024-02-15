Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.00 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

