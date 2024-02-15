Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,290 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

