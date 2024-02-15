Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 352 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

