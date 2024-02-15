Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 607 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

