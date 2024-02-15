Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MODG opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $57,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 502,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

