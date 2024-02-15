Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.26 to $0.34 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

