Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TRYIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 73,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.
Toray Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toray Industries
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.