Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 4th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$123.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$124.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.75. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIH. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$126.25.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

