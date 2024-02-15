Traders Buy High Volume of Jumia Technologies Call Options (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 24,726 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 612% compared to the typical volume of 3,474 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

NYSE JMIA traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 9,982,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

