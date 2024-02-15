Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells $138,856.72 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.