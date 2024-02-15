Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.31.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trane Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
