Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 700 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transcat Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $107.50 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcat by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

