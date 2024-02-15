TreeHouse Foods (THS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Insider Activity

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

