TreeHouse Foods (THS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance
Shares of THS opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.
Insider Activity
In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on THS
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.