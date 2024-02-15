Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 655,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $78,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

