Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 655,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
TRIN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.