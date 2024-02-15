TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0581 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $63.71 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,769,985 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,096,769,985.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05795829 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $10,415,067.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

