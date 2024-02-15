Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 14,780 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 2,832,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,407,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

