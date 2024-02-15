Truepoint Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $2,711,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,088.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

