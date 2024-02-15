Truepoint Inc. Invests $481,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,888,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,068,000 after buying an additional 158,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

