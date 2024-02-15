Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.