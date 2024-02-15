Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 14.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:TWLO traded down $10.73 on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,178. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.