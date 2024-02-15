Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $526.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $526.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

NYSE TYL traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.94. 70,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,044. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

