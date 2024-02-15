Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

UBER stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 17,785,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,899,061. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

