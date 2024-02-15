UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

