UBS Group AG Has $43.18 Million Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,663 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Warner Music Group worth $43,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

