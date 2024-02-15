UBS Group AG Has $47.65 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,187,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $47,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,263.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 713,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 661,530 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

