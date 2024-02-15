UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

