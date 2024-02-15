UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 366,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.52% of Juniper Networks worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

