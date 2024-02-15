UBS Group AG Sells 13,115 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Xylem worth $51,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $10,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

