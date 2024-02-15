UBS Group AG Sells 27,788 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $164.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.