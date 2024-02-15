UBS Group AG Sells 27,788 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $164.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

