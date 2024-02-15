UBS Group AG Sells 42,520 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Dover worth $44,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 128.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

DOV opened at $160.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $162.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

