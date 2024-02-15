UBS Group Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $64.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 265,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,695. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in IAC by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after acquiring an additional 321,815 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in IAC by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.