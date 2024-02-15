Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 1,540,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,149. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,322,686.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $149,081.37. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,952,229.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,619. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

