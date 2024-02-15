Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $532.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.31 and a 200-day moving average of $439.19. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $10,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

