UniBot Price Tops $51.62 on Major Exchanges (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One UniBot token can now be bought for approximately $51.62 or 0.00097849 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $51.62 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 51.62068746 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,430,714.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

