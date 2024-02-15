Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $251.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

