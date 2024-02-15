United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

