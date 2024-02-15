Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $580.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UVSP

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,599,000 after acquiring an additional 255,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 214,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.