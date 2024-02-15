Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $33,710.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $34,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $37,760.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $16,162,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Upstart by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.