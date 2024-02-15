Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of Upwork worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

