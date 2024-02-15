Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 3,150,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $16,987,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

