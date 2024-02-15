Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Trading Down 7.0 %

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 4,001,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $16,987,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.