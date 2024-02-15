Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,280,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,814,636 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $15.24.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPWK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

