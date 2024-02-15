Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.0 million. Upwork also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.82.

Upwork Trading Up 9.5 %

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

