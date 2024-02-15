US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The company has a market capitalization of $624.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.