US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,240 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 584,395 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

