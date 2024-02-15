US Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after buying an additional 849,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 655,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,329. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.