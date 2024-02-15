US Financial Advisors LLC Has $23.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $503.42. 1,983,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $481.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

