US Financial Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,323. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

